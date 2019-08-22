Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Ruth Owens. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Service 11:00 AM Hillside Christian Church chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Ruth Owens, 90, of Amarillo, TX died Monday, August 19, 2019.



Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, at Hillside Christian Church chapel with Bob Schroeder officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Peggy was born July 10, 1929, in Amarillo to Elmer and Pauline Herrington. She graduated from Amarillo High School and worked for Dodson Chemical. Peggy married Jimmie Owens on September 4, 1954, in Clovis, NM. She worked fro Region XVI and retired from there in 1989. She was a member of Hillside Christian Church.



She was preceded in death by a son, James Owens.



Survivors include her husband, Jimmie Owens, of Amarillo; a son, Gary Owens and wife Sabrina, of Amarillo; a daughter, Cindy Hawkins and husband Darrell, of Amarillo; two brothers, John Herrington and Suzanne, of Dallas, TX, and Don Herrington, of Fort Worth, TX; three sisters, Vivian Ellis, of Knoxville, TN, Shirley Bryan and husband Walter, of Abilene, TX, and Judy McEvers, of Amarillo; five grandchildren, Brady and wife Mandy Owens, Brett and wife Leslie Owens, Breanne and husband Drew Vlosich, Hunter Hawkins and Logan Strowmatt, Hollie Hawkins and Riley Shankle; and great-grandchildren, Brecken, Briggs, Brinley, Brooks, and Rhen.



The family expresses their sincere thanks to Joey, April, Susan, Rita, Ken, Polly, and Gerald with AP Hospice for the care they provided to Peggy in the last few months.



The family suggests memorials to Khiva Shrine, 305 SE 5th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79101.



Sign the online guestbook at





Peggy Ruth Owens, 90, of Amarillo, TX died Monday, August 19, 2019.Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, at Hillside Christian Church chapel with Bob Schroeder officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.Peggy was born July 10, 1929, in Amarillo to Elmer and Pauline Herrington. She graduated from Amarillo High School and worked for Dodson Chemical. Peggy married Jimmie Owens on September 4, 1954, in Clovis, NM. She worked fro Region XVI and retired from there in 1989. She was a member of Hillside Christian Church.She was preceded in death by a son, James Owens.Survivors include her husband, Jimmie Owens, of Amarillo; a son, Gary Owens and wife Sabrina, of Amarillo; a daughter, Cindy Hawkins and husband Darrell, of Amarillo; two brothers, John Herrington and Suzanne, of Dallas, TX, and Don Herrington, of Fort Worth, TX; three sisters, Vivian Ellis, of Knoxville, TN, Shirley Bryan and husband Walter, of Abilene, TX, and Judy McEvers, of Amarillo; five grandchildren, Brady and wife Mandy Owens, Brett and wife Leslie Owens, Breanne and husband Drew Vlosich, Hunter Hawkins and Logan Strowmatt, Hollie Hawkins and Riley Shankle; and great-grandchildren, Brecken, Briggs, Brinley, Brooks, and Rhen.The family expresses their sincere thanks to Joey, April, Susan, Rita, Ken, Polly, and Gerald with AP Hospice for the care they provided to Peggy in the last few months.The family suggests memorials to Khiva Shrine, 305 SE 5th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79101.Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close