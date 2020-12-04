1/1
Perry Edwards
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Perry Lee Edwards was born December 27, 1937, in Tyler, Texas, but moved to Amarillo, Texas at a young age. He leaves to mourn, his loving wife: Brenda Edwards, twelve children: Cassandra "Kay" Edwards, Belinda (Daryl) Cole, Donna Williams, Vanessa (Gene) Graves, Perry Wells all of Amarillo, Texas, Carla Walker of Lubbock, Texas, Yolanda Walker, Regina (Nate) Green of Amarillo, Texas, Patrick Edwards of Pampa, Texas, Yvonne Edwards, Renee Edwards of Peachtree, Georgia, Maurice Kemp, Angela Kemp of Amarillo, Texas, thirty-three grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren, special friends: Lamont Smith, David Cornelius, and Vann Johnson. Also, a very special friend who's been there for he and his wife: Bevelyn Randle and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be Saturday, December 5th at 10AM, at Temple of Praise Community Church, 1900 W Amarillo, blvd. To view the full obit visit www. ggmortuary.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Temple of Praise Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79107
806-376-6022
