1/1
Pete Martinez Jr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pete's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pete Martinez, Jr., 78, of Amarillo, TX died Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Rosary will be said at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Burial will follow at Llano East Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.

Pete was born June 6, 1942, in Amarillo, TX to Pete and Ramona Martinez. He served his country in the US Army. Pete was a custodian for Amarillo ISD.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Ramona; his wife, Juanita; sons, Dennis, Bill, and Paul; a daughter, Loriann; and grandchildren, Carlos, Kenneth, and Jacob.

Survivors include five sons, Charlie and Cordilia Chambless, Temmie and Neva Chambless, Larry and Lisa Martinez, Pete Martinez III, Robin and Teresa Martinez; four daughters, Denise Chambless, Mary Montano, Vicky and Jesse Chavez, and Tina Martinez; thirty-nine grandkids; eighty-three great-grandkids; 15 great-great-grandkids; and three siblings, Patsy Diaz, Arthur Martinez, and Ruthie and Jesse Diaz.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Rosary
06:00 PM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved