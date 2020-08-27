Pete Martinez, Jr., 78, of Amarillo, TX died Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Rosary will be said at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Burial will follow at Llano East Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.
Pete was born June 6, 1942, in Amarillo, TX to Pete and Ramona Martinez. He served his country in the US Army. Pete was a custodian for Amarillo ISD.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Ramona; his wife, Juanita; sons, Dennis, Bill, and Paul; a daughter, Loriann; and grandchildren, Carlos, Kenneth, and Jacob.
Survivors include five sons, Charlie and Cordilia Chambless, Temmie and Neva Chambless, Larry and Lisa Martinez, Pete Martinez III, Robin and Teresa Martinez; four daughters, Denise Chambless, Mary Montano, Vicky and Jesse Chavez, and Tina Martinez; thirty-nine grandkids; eighty-three great-grandkids; 15 great-great-grandkids; and three siblings, Patsy Diaz, Arthur Martinez, and Ruthie and Jesse Diaz.
