Service Information

Schooler Funeral Home
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo , TX 79110
(806)-352-2727

Viewing
6:00 PM
Schooler Funeral Home
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo , TX 79110

Rosary
6:00 PM
Schooler Funeral Home
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo , TX 79110

Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
4100 S. Coulter St.

Peter (Pete) Aboytes passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019 at his home in Amarillo, Texas.



Viewing and Rosary services will be today at 6:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4100 S. Coulter St. with Reverend Fr. John Valdez and Fr. Victor Hugo Andrade officiating. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Pete was born on April 29, 1932 in Poteet, TX to Felipe and Julia Aboytes. They moved to Amarillo, Texas at an early age. He graduated from Amarillo High School, a member of the wrestling team; Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX with B.S. in Chemistry; University of North Texas in Denton with a M.S. in Chemistry. He worked to support himself during his college years.



He proudly served in the Army during the Korean War. Pete was employed by J.M. Huber Corporation in Borger, TX for 34 years where he had several patents and published several research papers. He married Elsa Clemente on June 18, 1983 and have been married for 36 years. He enjoyed bowling, handball, golf, and traveling with his wife. They enjoyed cruising so much that they have cruised more than 35 times. They also traveled to a number of destinations around the world.



Pete was a wonderful person that family and friends will miss his gentle personality. He particularly liked children. He was a long-time member of St. John's the Evangelist Church in Borger, TX and a current member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.



He is preceded in death by his parents.



Pete is survived by his wife of the home; a sister, Juanita Gremban of Aurora, Colorado; a brother Andrew (Iris) of Albuquerque, NM; a brother, Phillip of Amarillo, TX and 5 nieces and nephews. He is also survived by sisters, nephews and nieces from Elsa's side of her family.



We wish to extend our sincere appreciation to Dr. David McNeir of BSA, Dr. Srini Reddy of Texas Oncology. The nurses of Texas Oncology, Northwest Texas Hospital ICU, and Kindred Hospice were so extra-ordinary in their expertise and patient care. The family of Pete thanks you.



In lieu of flowers, donate to St. Thomas the Apostle Church or Texas Oncology.



Online condolences may be shared at





