Phillip S. Anderson, 91, died Sat. Nov. 23, 2019. Service will be 2 Pm Mon. Nov 25 at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel officiated by James Griffin. Arrangements by Rector Funeral Home 1500 S. Osage St.



Phillip was born in Amarillo to P.A and Helen Anderson. At a young age his family moved to Shamrock. Mr. Anderson Worked with his dad at a mechanic shop? He joined the Navy in 1946 at the age of 17. He Married the love of his life Ruby in 1958. He worked for the old air force base in Amarillo until it shut down. Phillip finished his working career at Bell Helicopter. He was a fantastic artist. His passion was painting. He enjoyed photography, playing chess and fishing. Phillip had a really funny sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh.



Mr. Anderson is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ruby Anderson, and a daughter, Jackie Ledbetter.



He is survived by his three sons, Jim and his wife Linda Ledbetter, Jerry and his wife Valda Ledbetter, and Robby Anderson, one daughter, Diane Anderson- Ledbetter, numerous grandchildren greatgrandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.





