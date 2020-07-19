Phillip White, 87, of Amarillo died July 13, 2020.
Private entombment was in Llano Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements are by Angel Funeral Home.
Phil was born December 27, 1932 in Topeka, KS. After college, Phil joined the Marine Corps and served a tour of duty in Korea. Phil returned to the panhandle where he worked as an industrial chemist and electrician. Later, he began his "hobby" of sculpting. He created many bronzes and won awards from Amarillo Fine Arts shows and others around the country.
Phil retired as an engineer with Texas Tech University.
Phil is preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy; 2nd wife, Mary; an infant son; a brother; and his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Melody; children, Terry, Celeste, Aaron and Janet; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
