Phyllis Elizabeth (Johnson) Laird, 60, of Perryton died November 3, 2019. Phyllis Elizabeth Laird, 60, of Perryton, Texas died Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Perryton, Texas. Memorial services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Perryton, officiated by Rev. Jeff Laird. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019