Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Hope Jackson. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Service 10:30 AM First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Hope Jackson, 89, of Amarillo, TX was born May 10, 1930 and passed from this life October 29, 2019.



Services will be at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Dr. Howard K. Batson officiating. Burial will be at the Dimmitt Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.



She was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma, to Mauzee and Elmer Youts, and moved with her family to Dimmitt, Texas. The dust bowl years took them back to Shawnee until 1941, when they settled permanently in Dimmitt.



She married Bob Mooney in 1947. They moved to Borger in 1953, where Bob was employed by Joy Youts Motor Co., and returned to the farm in Dimmitt in 1961. They left Dimmitt with two children and returned with six.



Bob died in December,2000. She married Al Jackson in 2002. In 2017, she and Al moved to Amarillo to Park Place Towers. Al died in February of this year.



Phyllis was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Dimmitt, and recently a member of First Baptist Church in Amarillo. She was a faithful prayer warrior for family, friends and anyone else who crossed her path who had a need. She had a huge capacity to love unconditionally and showed that love in many ways.



Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bob, her husband, Al, a great grandson, Rhett Moore, son in law, Bill Coffin, and brother in law, A.P. Sligh.



She is survived by her sister, Pat Sligh, of Monahans; children Judy Moore and husband Gary, of Sunray; Janice Davis and husband Gerald, of Amarillo; Jane Ann Coffin of Baytown; Susie White and partner Ed Randolph, of Dimmitt; Joe Mooney, of Amarillo; and Janet Wohlgemuth and husband Max, of Deer Park, and two step sons, Don Jackson of Dimmitt, and J.J. Jackson of Kingsland. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by special friends from Park Place Towers.



Sign the online guestbook at





Phyllis Hope Jackson, 89, of Amarillo, TX was born May 10, 1930 and passed from this life October 29, 2019.Services will be at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Dr. Howard K. Batson officiating. Burial will be at the Dimmitt Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.She was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma, to Mauzee and Elmer Youts, and moved with her family to Dimmitt, Texas. The dust bowl years took them back to Shawnee until 1941, when they settled permanently in Dimmitt.She married Bob Mooney in 1947. They moved to Borger in 1953, where Bob was employed by Joy Youts Motor Co., and returned to the farm in Dimmitt in 1961. They left Dimmitt with two children and returned with six.Bob died in December,2000. She married Al Jackson in 2002. In 2017, she and Al moved to Amarillo to Park Place Towers. Al died in February of this year.Phyllis was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Dimmitt, and recently a member of First Baptist Church in Amarillo. She was a faithful prayer warrior for family, friends and anyone else who crossed her path who had a need. She had a huge capacity to love unconditionally and showed that love in many ways.Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bob, her husband, Al, a great grandson, Rhett Moore, son in law, Bill Coffin, and brother in law, A.P. Sligh.She is survived by her sister, Pat Sligh, of Monahans; children Judy Moore and husband Gary, of Sunray; Janice Davis and husband Gerald, of Amarillo; Jane Ann Coffin of Baytown; Susie White and partner Ed Randolph, of Dimmitt; Joe Mooney, of Amarillo; and Janet Wohlgemuth and husband Max, of Deer Park, and two step sons, Don Jackson of Dimmitt, and J.J. Jackson of Kingsland. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by special friends from Park Place Towers.Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close