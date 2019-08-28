Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis L. Molnar. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Rosary 6:00 PM St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church 1400 Coulter St. View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church 1400 Coulter St. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis L. Molnar, 85, of Amarillo died August 25, 2019.



Rosary will be said today at 6:00 p.m., at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1400 Coulter St. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the church. Interment will be in DFW National Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Phyllis was born in Bangor, Maine on June 15, 1934, to Paul and Mary Miller. She was the third of four daughters. She grew up on her grandparent's farm in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. Phyllis became an Air Force wife when she married Stephen W. Molnar on Dec. 31, 1956. Their lifelong partnership and love continued for 62 years. Their love story, however, will never end.



She is survived by three children: Mark and wife Sue of Richmond, Virginia; Stephanie Smith and husband Ronnie of Arlington, Texas; and Mary Ann Ellis and husband Mike of Amarillo. Four grandchildren mourn the loss of their fun-loving Grandma and Nana: Ryan Molnar of Richmond; Jordan Molnar of Evanston, Illinois; Charlie Smith of Arlington, and Casey Ellis of Austin, Texas. She also leaves behind her sister Mary "Skipper" Gillentine of Millington, Tennessee; niece Sally Corbin of Farmington, Maine; and nephews Paul Lyford of Carrollton, Texas; and Dr. Donald Edgerly of Millington. Her parents and sisters Betty Lyford and Joan Miller preceded her in death.



As an Air Force wife Phyllis became accustomed to changing addresses and making a house a home. After retiring from her job as office manager at a moving company, the couple moved to Amarillo. She enjoyed attending performances of the Amarillo Symphony and was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle parish where she was active in the Prayer Shawl Ministry. Phyllis enjoyed traveling the in the couples RV returning several times to her home state of Maine, and visiting friends and family across the country along the way. She passed the miles with crochet and knitting projects. She lovingly shared her beautiful creations. She enjoyed games of all kinds and was a fierce competitor.



Her family is grateful to the staff at Brookdale Sleepy Hollow for the loving care of their mother and grandmother. Phyllis and her husband received the Adult Volunteers of the Year award for the Amarillo ISD in 2012 for their work at the Windsor Elementary School library.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in her name to the Windsor Elementary PTA, 6700 Hyde Parkway, Amarillo TX, 79109. Online condolences may be shared at





