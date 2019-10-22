Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis (Spears Baker) Lively. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phyl was born January 9th, 1929, in Amarillo to Dale and George Spears. She lived in Amarillo all of her life and passed away on October 16th, 2019.



Phyl was graduated from Amarillo High School in 1947 and attended both Amarillo College and the University of Texas at Austin.



In January 1952 she married W. R. (Billy Bob) Baker. They had three children, Pam, Robert and Stacey. Billy Bob sadly passed away in August 1988. Phyl married Lamar Lively in November 1995 and they were happily married for 12 1/2 years. He passed away in June 2008.



She is survived by Pam Baker Mitchell (daughter) and her husband Royce, Stacey Baker Hafen (daughter) her husband Herbert and Robert Baker (son) and his wife Joy; nine grandchildren, Elayna, Meredith, Brittany, Ruston, Jansen, Landon, Clayton, Brett and Joshua; six great-grandchildren with one on the way.



Phyl adored her family and was a loving and dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend.



The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Senior Living, The Craig and BSA Hospice for taking wonderful care of Phyl for the last three and 1/2 years.



A private burial service is pending.





