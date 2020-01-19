Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Polly Gene Seale. View Sign Service Information Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora 11150 East Dartmouth Avenue Aurora , CO 80014 (303)-745-4418 Memorial service 9:30 AM Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora 11150 East Dartmouth Avenue Aurora , CO 80014 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Polly was known as Mom, Polly, Big Polly, GramPolly, Sweetheart, Mrs. Jack Seale, and Cake Baker Extraordinaire! Her life began in Wellington, Kansas, then a brief part of her childhood was spent in Oklahoma City, and the majority of her adult life in Amarillo, Texas. Polly was the proud wife of Jack for 71 years. She was the Mom of Pam, Rose Mary, David, Kelly and Jim Pat. She loved guiding her family through their young and adult lives and supporting Jack in his Community involvement, his term as Mayor of Amarillo, and his Homebuilding and Real Estate Development career. Polly loved to entertain in her home and was, in addition to all of her other responsibilities, Miss Amarillo! Later in life, Polly and Jack lived in Scottsdale, Arizona and finally settled in Denver. Polly's "career" in Denver was baking delicious chocolate cakes for The Kiker Team's Real Estate buyers and sellers. A rough estimate of the number of those cakes is 2,000! She had the recipe down!



Polly's strong Christian Faith was foundational to all she did for family, friends, and community.



Polly is survived by her children Pam Kiker, Rose Mary Harris and her husband Marvin, David Seale and his wife Stephanie Pastore, and Kelly Seale. Polly is also survived by her Grandchildren John Kiker, Chris Kiker, Polly Gilligan, Ashley Sakker, Adrienne Barrett, and Jordan Harris, and her Great Grandchildren Jack Kiker, Julianne Kiker, Jeb Kiker, Austin Barrett and Will Barrett, Hailey and Matt Kiker, Spencer, Tildsley and Graydon Gilligan, and Sophia and Caleb Sakker. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Seale; her son, James Patrick Seale; her parents, Rose and Al Chesser; and her son-in-law, David Kiker.



Memorial Service will be held Wednesday the 22nd of January at 9:30 AM at Horan McConaty Funeral Home located at 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave. Aurora, Co 80014. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Contribution for Polly Seale may be made to the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, 1775 Aurora Ct., Mail Stop A140, Aurora, Co. 80045.

Polly was known as Mom, Polly, Big Polly, GramPolly, Sweetheart, Mrs. Jack Seale, and Cake Baker Extraordinaire! Her life began in Wellington, Kansas, then a brief part of her childhood was spent in Oklahoma City, and the majority of her adult life in Amarillo, Texas. Polly was the proud wife of Jack for 71 years. She was the Mom of Pam, Rose Mary, David, Kelly and Jim Pat. She loved guiding her family through their young and adult lives and supporting Jack in his Community involvement, his term as Mayor of Amarillo, and his Homebuilding and Real Estate Development career. Polly loved to entertain in her home and was, in addition to all of her other responsibilities, Miss Amarillo! Later in life, Polly and Jack lived in Scottsdale, Arizona and finally settled in Denver. Polly's "career" in Denver was baking delicious chocolate cakes for The Kiker Team's Real Estate buyers and sellers. A rough estimate of the number of those cakes is 2,000! She had the recipe down!Polly's strong Christian Faith was foundational to all she did for family, friends, and community.Polly is survived by her children Pam Kiker, Rose Mary Harris and her husband Marvin, David Seale and his wife Stephanie Pastore, and Kelly Seale. Polly is also survived by her Grandchildren John Kiker, Chris Kiker, Polly Gilligan, Ashley Sakker, Adrienne Barrett, and Jordan Harris, and her Great Grandchildren Jack Kiker, Julianne Kiker, Jeb Kiker, Austin Barrett and Will Barrett, Hailey and Matt Kiker, Spencer, Tildsley and Graydon Gilligan, and Sophia and Caleb Sakker. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Seale; her son, James Patrick Seale; her parents, Rose and Al Chesser; and her son-in-law, David Kiker.Memorial Service will be held Wednesday the 22nd of January at 9:30 AM at Horan McConaty Funeral Home located at 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave. Aurora, Co 80014. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Contribution for Polly Seale may be made to the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, 1775 Aurora Ct., Mail Stop A140, Aurora, Co. 80045. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close