Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pravinchandra V. Khandheria. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pravinchandra Vrajlal Khandheria, 96, passed away peacefully at home in Amarillo, TX on Monday, April 6, 2020.



Mr. Khandheria was born on December 4, 1923 in Rangoon, Burma to Vrajlal and Manchha Devi Khandheria. He grew up in Rajkot, India and worked as a businessman. He married Sushila Khandheria in 1945. He was a practical, wise, fun-loving, and supportive person with a good sense of humor and positive attitude. He will be greatly missed by many. He enjoyed reading books on history, traveling, playing cards, and spending time with his family.



He is survived by his three sons, Manoj and wife, Priya, of Lubbock, Jawahar and wife, Anjani, of Houston, and Bharat and wife, Daksha, of Amarillo; six grandchildren, Shaili, Mili, Paras, Neal, Niki, and Rishi; four great-grandchildren, Rohan, Reya, Krish, and Keshav; and a sister, Vasant Faiba, in Surat, India. Private memorial service was held on Friday, April 10.





Pravinchandra Vrajlal Khandheria, 96, passed away peacefully at home in Amarillo, TX on Monday, April 6, 2020.Mr. Khandheria was born on December 4, 1923 in Rangoon, Burma to Vrajlal and Manchha Devi Khandheria. He grew up in Rajkot, India and worked as a businessman. He married Sushila Khandheria in 1945. He was a practical, wise, fun-loving, and supportive person with a good sense of humor and positive attitude. He will be greatly missed by many. He enjoyed reading books on history, traveling, playing cards, and spending time with his family.He is survived by his three sons, Manoj and wife, Priya, of Lubbock, Jawahar and wife, Anjani, of Houston, and Bharat and wife, Daksha, of Amarillo; six grandchildren, Shaili, Mili, Paras, Neal, Niki, and Rishi; four great-grandchildren, Rohan, Reya, Krish, and Keshav; and a sister, Vasant Faiba, in Surat, India. Private memorial service was held on Friday, April 10. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close