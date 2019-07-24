Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Preston D. Montgomery. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Preston D. Montgomery 81, of Amarillo died Sunday, July 21, 2019.



Services will be at 10 am Thursday at The Church at Quail Creek with Dale Moreland, associate pastor officiating. Interment will be at Llano East Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.



Preston was born on Nov. 24, 1937 in Mountain Park, OK, to Ebb and Bertha Montgomery. He graduated from Snyder High School in Snyder, OK. He moved to Amarillo in 1967 from Pampa. Preston owned and operated Multiple Systems in Amarillo until his retirement in 1995



Preston was an inventor and a self-educated mechanical engineer. He was a dedicated member of The Church at Quail Creek. He married Julie Cochran in 1958. She preceded him in death in 1993. He married Shirley Bates in 1995.



Preston is survived by his wife, Shirley; two sons, Joe Preston Montgomery and his wife Frances and D.D. Montgomery and his wife Susan, all of Amarillo; one brother, Jim Montgomery of Amarillo; one sister, Eldora Lewis of Laughlin, NV; six grandchildren, Michelle, Preston D., II, Brooke, Melody, Patrick and Brianne and seven great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Faith City Mission, 401 SE 2nd Ave, Amarillo, TX 79101 or the High Plains Food Bank, 815 S. Ross, Amarillo, TX 79102.



