Priscilla Ann Chick was born in Kinta, Oklahoma on May 2, 1934 to Bessie and Elijah Smith.



Priscilla passed away on November 7, 2019 in Amarillo, TX.



Priscilla married Clois Don Chick on Dec. 27, 1953 in New Mexico. They lived in Dumas, Tx where their first son Gary Don Chick was born. Then they moved to Amarillo, Tx where their 2nd son Dennie Ray Chick was born. Clois Chick was a Military man and the family was constantly moving. Their 3rd son Clois Daniel Chick was born in Cheyenne, OK. Their one and only daughter Patricia Ann was born in Ft. Worth, Tx. And the 4th son Charlie Eli Chick was born in Tucson, AZ.



Priscilla began her work in the Ministry in 1966. She later became a Sunday School teacher, Youth Pastor, Sunday School Superentendant , Lay Minister, and started a Womens Ministry "Women of Power" . Priscilla was a pioneer in being a Woman in the Ministry. She was known for bringing in Women of color, breaking down racial divides and helping both men and women with drug and alcohol addictions, domestic and sexual abuse. She was an expert on the Occult and Witchcraft and she was sought by even City Leaders to speak on the subjects. Later in life she continued her ministry with Soul Chasers Prayer and Outreach, and became the Senior Pastor of Destiny Church of Amarillo. Priscilla retired from the Ministry in 2017 at the age of 83.



Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband Clois in 1995. She is survived by her Sisters Eula Scott of Guymon, OK and Mary L. Smith Raebel of Denton, Tx. She is survived by her 5 Children, Gary Don Chick of Oklahoma City, Dennie Ray Chick of Amarillo, TX, Clois Daniel Chick of Houston, TX, Patricia Ann Heatley and Charlie Eli Chick of Amarillo, Tx. 12 Grandkids and 14 Great - Grand Children.



Funeral Services are being held on Sunday November 10th at 3pm. at Southlawn Assembly of God Church, 4300 S. Bowie St. Pastor Jerad Middaugh.





