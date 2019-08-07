Priscilla JoAnne Boucher Coates, 75, of Amarillo died Friday, August 2, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 11 AM, Thursday, August 8, 2019, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 4714 NW 4th St.
Mrs. Coates was born June 21, 1944, in Niagara Falls, NY. She served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.
Survivors include her sisters, Cassandra Robbins, and Aldelaide (Sunny) Buchanan; and extended family.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 4714 NW 4th St., or any No Kill Animal Shelter of your choice.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019