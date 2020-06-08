Prudencio "Lencho" G. Rodriguez, 74, of Amarillo, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Mansfield, Texas, after an extended illness. Visitation will be held at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home at 4180 Canyon Drive on Monday, June 8 from 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 9 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church at 4304 SE 10th Ave. Burial will follow at Llano Cemetery. Prudencio was born in Brownfield, Texas, on June 4, 1945, to Adrian and Lucinda (Garcia) Rodriguez. He was the second of eight children, growing up in various towns in the Texas Panhandle. On January 9, 1966, he married Gloria Garza Garcia in Hereford, Texas. They made Amarillo their home in August 1972 and raised their family. Prudencio possessed many talents, including an exceptional artistic eye. He took great pride in his work as a brick mason in the Golden Spread area for 47 years. He masterfully crafted many items for his family, and he built the Amarillo Route 66 Monument located at the intersection of SW 6th Ave, McMasters St, and Georgia St. He loved all types of music and was known for his sense of humor, his mischievous smile, his pride in his children, and his compassion for his extended family. Prudencio was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Raquel Yvette Tam; granddaughter, Carisa Renee Tam; and son-in-law Michael Scott Cardenas. Prudencio is survived by his loving wife, Gloria; daughters Lydia (Alan) Bernal, Prudence Cardenas, and Claudia (James) Paniagua; sons Benjamin Rodriguez and Efrain Rodriguez; son-in-law Collin Tam; grandchildren Sofia Cardenas, Mia Cardenas, and Matthew Bernal; sisters Linda Sandoval, Maria Barrientez, Carolina Sanchez, Rosa Arellano, and Ida Reyes; brothers Adrian Rodriguez, Jr. and Lorenzo Rodriguez; and numerous nieces and nephews.