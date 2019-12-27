Quintin Lee Flowers, 60, of Booker, Texas died December 24, 2019. Quintin Lee Flowers, 60, of Booker, Texas died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Booker. Services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at Victory Family Church in Perryton, Texas at 10:30 a.m., officiated by Rev. Marlon Sparks. Burial will follow in Ochiltree Cemetery, and arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019