Rachel Chavez, 80, of Amarillo, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Celebration of Life Services will be 12:00 pm Saturday at New Life Church, 406 Pittsburgh with Pastor Spike Maldonado officiating. Inurnment will be at Llano Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Dr. Rachel was born May 15, 1939 in Amarillo. She married Jorge Chavez in 1963. They were married for 38 years. Rachel worked as a caregiver for 15 years. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, and eating out. Rachel had a huge heart and was a giver. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jorge Chavez; a sister, Eva Flores; a brother-in-law, Inez Flores; two brothers, Manuel Ramos, and Chon Ramos; a grandson, JR Rodriguez; and a granddaughter, Sierra Chavez. Survivors include five daughters, Joan Salazar and husband Frank, Irene Gonzales and husband Ramon, Grace Flores and husband Arturo, Gina Estrada and husband Flavio, and Bernie Vallejo and husband Tony all of Amarillo; four sons, Tony DeLeon, Don Chavez, Cesar Chavez, Vincent Chavez all of Amarillo; 17 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren. The family suggests memorials be made to The Diabetes Foundation at www.diabetes.org.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019