Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel Chavez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rachel Chavez, 80, of Amarillo, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Celebration of Life Services will be 12:00 pm Saturday at New Life Church, 406 Pittsburgh with Pastor Spike Maldonado officiating. Inurnment will be at Llano Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Dr. Rachel was born May 15, 1939 in Amarillo. She married Jorge Chavez in 1963. They were married for 38 years. Rachel worked as a caregiver for 15 years. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, and eating out. Rachel had a huge heart and was a giver. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jorge Chavez; a sister, Eva Flores; a brother-in-law, Inez Flores; two brothers, Manuel Ramos, and Chon Ramos; a grandson, JR Rodriguez; and a granddaughter, Sierra Chavez. Survivors include five daughters, Joan Salazar and husband Frank, Irene Gonzales and husband Ramon, Grace Flores and husband Arturo, Gina Estrada and husband Flavio, and Bernie Vallejo and husband Tony all of Amarillo; four sons, Tony DeLeon, Don Chavez, Cesar Chavez, Vincent Chavez all of Amarillo; 17 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren. The family suggests memorials be made to The Diabetes Foundation at





Rachel Chavez, 80, of Amarillo, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Celebration of Life Services will be 12:00 pm Saturday at New Life Church, 406 Pittsburgh with Pastor Spike Maldonado officiating. Inurnment will be at Llano Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Dr. Rachel was born May 15, 1939 in Amarillo. She married Jorge Chavez in 1963. They were married for 38 years. Rachel worked as a caregiver for 15 years. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, and eating out. Rachel had a huge heart and was a giver. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jorge Chavez; a sister, Eva Flores; a brother-in-law, Inez Flores; two brothers, Manuel Ramos, and Chon Ramos; a grandson, JR Rodriguez; and a granddaughter, Sierra Chavez. Survivors include five daughters, Joan Salazar and husband Frank, Irene Gonzales and husband Ramon, Grace Flores and husband Arturo, Gina Estrada and husband Flavio, and Bernie Vallejo and husband Tony all of Amarillo; four sons, Tony DeLeon, Don Chavez, Cesar Chavez, Vincent Chavez all of Amarillo; 17 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren. The family suggests memorials be made to The Diabetes Foundation at www.diabetes.org Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close