1/1
Ralph Darrell Hendrick
1933 - 2018
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Darrell Hendrick, 86 of Richardson, Texas passed away on August 31, 2020. He was loving known as Ralphie Poo. He was born in Reed, Oklahoma before moving to Texas. Ralph served in the US Army as a Platoon Sargent and later transferred to the Helicopter Squadron. Ralph served the community and his family with high regard and dedication. Often driving through Holy Lake Ranch you will see his Eagles. These were always made as a gift for someone who needed the extra love! He was a dedicated Christian who never met a stranger. Everyone who knew Ralph knew about his big heart, sense of humor and the infamous God Pocket. As the nurse asked him the other night, you do not have an enemy do you? No he did not. His life goal was to share his love of Christ, his love and his humor. He is survived by his wife, Nelda and two daughters, Sondra Pohland of Garland and Shanna Hendrick of Florida. Four grandchildren, Bryan Pohland and wife Katie, Tana Martinez, Jordan Pohland and J Logue and his girlfriend Nina Jaliashvili. He also had four great grandsons, Andrew, Daniel, Jaxon and Frederick. He also leaves behind his many brothers and sister in Christ.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved