Ralph Darrell Hendrick, 86 of Richardson, Texas passed away on August 31, 2020. He was loving known as Ralphie Poo. He was born in Reed, Oklahoma before moving to Texas. Ralph served in the US Army as a Platoon Sargent and later transferred to the Helicopter Squadron. Ralph served the community and his family with high regard and dedication. Often driving through Holy Lake Ranch you will see his Eagles. These were always made as a gift for someone who needed the extra love! He was a dedicated Christian who never met a stranger. Everyone who knew Ralph knew about his big heart, sense of humor and the infamous God Pocket. As the nurse asked him the other night, you do not have an enemy do you? No he did not. His life goal was to share his love of Christ, his love and his humor. He is survived by his wife, Nelda and two daughters, Sondra Pohland of Garland and Shanna Hendrick of Florida. Four grandchildren, Bryan Pohland and wife Katie, Tana Martinez, Jordan Pohland and J Logue and his girlfriend Nina Jaliashvili. He also had four great grandsons, Andrew, Daniel, Jaxon and Frederick. He also leaves behind his many brothers and sister in Christ.



