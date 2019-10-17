Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Service 6:00 PM Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 View Map Visitation Following Services Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Dwayne Christie, 84 of Amarillo died October 13, 2019. Services for Ralph will be held on Friday, October 18 at 6:00 pm in the chapel of Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia. Visitation will immediately follow.



Ralph Dwayne Christie was born in Montrose, CO February 10, 1935 to Raymond and Gladys Christie. He grew up working on the family dairy and farm where they grew potatoes and hay on the mesa west of Montrose. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Forrest and Ernest "Butch". He is survived by his older brother, Howard, of Grand Junction, CO and his younger sister, Shirley, of Montrose. Ralph is survived by his wife of 66 years, Kay, and their 4 children, Jan, Gayle Jones (Barry), Irl (Donna), and Carson (RaLynda).



After Ralph and Kay were married they moved to Fort Collins, CO so he could attend Colorado State University. In 1963, they moved their young family to Amarillo, TX where Ralph could begin his career with Aetna Finance. In 1967, they moved to Dumas, TX where Ralph was employed with Production Credit Association. Ralph and Kay became very involved in the Dumas community while raising their family. Ralph served as an Elder in the First Street Church of Christ, as President of the Dumas Independent School Board, and as President of the Moore Co. Junior Livestock Show and Association. Ralph was the President of the First National Bank in Dumas and a member of the Dumas Lions Club for many years. In addition to serving in a variety of credit positions throughout his career, Ralph dabbled in insurance and real estate. Ralph and Kay were known for their house flipping skills before house flipping was cool. He enjoyed taking his family on annual vacations back to Colorado where he and Kay spent their childhoods. Ralph's biggest joy was being "Gramps" to his grandchildren, Wesley Jones, Cale Christie, Ross Jones, Chirae Christie DeShazo and Cayde Christie. That joy grew with the addition of 6 great-grandchildren.



Memorials in honor of Ralph can be made to High Plains Children's Home 11461 S Western St, Amarillo, TX 79118. Online condolences may be shared at





