Ralph Edsel Davidson was born in Hollis, Oklahoma on November 7, 1942. In 1946, Ralph's family moved to Amarillo. Ralph graduated from Amarillo High School in 1960. Soon after, he became a photographer for the Amarillo Globe News where he met the love of his life, Paula. Ralph joined the Army in 1964 and was sent to training at Fort Monmouth, NJ where he studied motion picture photography. He used this training where he was stationed at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico taking pictures of missiles. It was in 1965 when Ralph and Paula were married and lived on the base at White Sands until their first son Curt was born in 1967. Ralph honorably discharged from the Army in 1967 and moved to Amarillo where he found employment at Sears Roebuck. Ralph and Paula's second son Clint was born 3 years later in 1970. Ralph continued to work for Sears for a total of 25 years. In 1992 Ralph retired from Sears, moved to the country and started an emu ranch where he managed over 100 birds. When the emu market dried up, Ralph and Paula moved back into the city for a couple of years before deciding to move South to New Braunfels where it is warmer throughout the year. It was here that Ralph drove a bus transporting riders that were tubing down the Guadalupe River. Ralph and Paula moved back to Amarillo in 2011 to be closer to family when it was evident that grandchildren were in their futures. Ralph spent the remainder of his years with his family spoiling his grandchildren, tinkering on projects, and pursuing his favorite pastime of treasure hunting at estate and garage sales. Ralph is preceded in death by Ralph and Rosa Davidson and is survived by his wife Paula, his son Curt, his son Clint and wife Serena, and two grandchildren Barrett and Emmy. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.





