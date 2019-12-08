Ralph was born on June 19, 1957 in Amarillo, TX, as the 5th child of Mr. Elbert Lee and Eliesi Perry. He was married to the love of his life Linda Perry. He is preceded He leaves to cherish his memory wife; Linda Perry, Father Elbert Perry Sr., sons; Jamar (Karron) Gilbreath, Tiwain Gilbreath, Jason (Cherie) Perry, and Edwaun Perry, sister; Wanda Warmsley, and brothers; Jerry Perry, Kenneth Perry, and Douglas Perry, mother in-law; Vurnell Gilbreath. Viewing will be held Wednesday, December 11th from 5PM-6:30PM at Golden Gate Mortuary Chapel of Angels and the funeral will be held Thursday, December 12th at 11 AM at Jenkins Chapel Baptist Church, burial Llano Cemetery. To view the full obit and sign the tribute wall visit www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019