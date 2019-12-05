Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramon Oballe Castillo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ramon Oballe Castillo, 97, of Idalou passed away peacefully December 2, 2019.



Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at Angel Funeral Home, 2209 S. Arthur. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Angel Funeral Home.



Ramon was born in Lampazos de Naranjo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on August 16, 1922 to Victoriano and Alberta Castillo. He was one of 12 children and the last surviving child.



He spent his young adult life crossing the border between Mexico and Texas working on the US side in order to make a better living. He was an illegal alien often getting caught and would be deported back to Mexico. Ramon married Isidra Castillo in 1952 and were married over 50 years. In 1953, he became a permanent resident and lived the remainder of his life in the Texas Panhandle. Ramon worked as a farm laborer and helped farmers with all their work. In 1958, he moved to Petersburg, TX and helped with planting cotton, harvesting cotton with cotton stripper and planting wheat. In 1970, he moved to Hereford and worked on a farm planting corn, potato, and sugar beet irrigating all types of crops.



Ramon Castillo became a naturalized citizen on August 8, 2006.



He is preceded in death by his parents; 11 siblings; and an infant child, Virma Carolina.



Ramon is survived by his wife, Alicia Castillo; children, Arturo Castillo of Idalou, Maria Lopez of Benbrook, and Ramon Castillo, Jr. of Houston; grandchildren, Arthur and Jonathan Castillo, Virma Price, Lucas Lopez and Niva Austin; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jonah, Josiah, Tatyana, Payton, Paxton, Kataleya and Kalina; and one great great-grandchild, Azaryah.



Online condolences may be shared at





