Ramonica Lynn Pierce, 45, of Amarillo died January 26, 2020.
Memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel,4100 S. Georgia St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home Ramonica was born December 9, 1974 at Torrejon, AFB in Spain to Richard and Mary Johnson. While going through treatments for leukemia, Ramonica obtained a Masters Degree from Wayland Baptist College and worked as a counselor for Potter County Community Supervision and Corrections department for 3 years.
She is proceeded in death by her parents. Ramonica is survived by her partner Shannon Kuster of Amarillo; daughter Callie Pierce of Baird, Texas; Son Braxton Pierce of Oceanside, CA; brothers Michael Johnson and Richard Johnson both of Rio Rancho, NM; sister Malinda Johnson of Amarillo, TX.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020