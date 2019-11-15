Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Visitation 6:00 PM Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Randall (Randy) Homer Hare was born June 13, 1962 in Amarillo to Berenice and Carl Hare. He walked into the arms of Jesus November 9, 2019 at the age of 57.



Family will receive friends at Schooler Funeral Home from 6:00-7:00 pm on Friday, November 15, 2019.



Come celebrate Randy's life at Trinity Fellowship West Sanctuary, 5000 Hollywood Rd.; Saturday, November 16th at 2:00 pm. The service will be officiated by Pastor Robert Burton, a close family friend and beloved spiritual brother. Private family interment will be in Llano Cemetery.



Randy was the third child of four; two older brothers Christopher and Kevin then three years later along came sister Christi. After attending Tascosa High School, he moved to Lubbock and became a Texas Tech Red Raider. While pursuing a degree in business, Randy made lifelong friends with Zeb and Kim Payne along with Peter and Sheri Brown. He cherished these couples. Randy married Tina Light the love of his life October 16, 1999 in Amarillo. They have two little Hares, John Randall age 12 and Christina Berenice age 8. He worked with the family company, Nunn Electric for many years. When 24-year-old Randy and Jesus met, he found his passion. He loved Jesus more than he loved anyone else including the Dallas Cowboys. He spent hours reading, researching, watching and discussing anything related to Jesus. A close family friend, Kevin Meadors, once said "if Randy Hare says there's a Jesus Christ, then there's a Jesus Christ". He was devoted to his wife and children. He once said that he knew someday when he had children that he would love them, he just didn't know he would be in love with his children. His family was his world. He wore the Fatherhood Mantle not only with his own but also by mentoring anyone that he came in contact with.



He leaves behind his wife Tina; son John Randall and daughter Christina Berenice; brother Kevin Hare and wife Linda, sister Christi King and husband Kelly; uncle, Bruce Hare and wife, Linda; many wonderful nieces and nephews, Hester & Daniel Harrold, Kelsea & Zack Lancaster, Colton King, Ty Light, Ryan Light, Jacob King, Nikki Deleon, Lexie King, Bennett King, Remington Lancaster, and Marilyn Lancaster. He deeply loved his Spiritual Brothers: Marvin Winton, Anthony Cheek, Mark Rector, Spike Maldonado, John Runererwa, John Craig and Richard King.



Preceded in death by his parents Carl and Berenice Hare; brother Christopher Hare; and Parents-in-Love Allen and Mary Light.



The family suggests memorials be made to Yes Lord, P.O. Box 51616, Amarillo, Texas 79159, or . Please sign the online guestbook at





