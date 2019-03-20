Randall Hoyt Garrett, 93, of Amarillo, died Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Randall was born on January 30, 1926 in Amarillo, TX to Mary and Clifford Garrett. Randall graduated from Dumas High School and had lived in Fort Collins, CO and Center, TX. He was a WWII Marine serving in the Pacific in the Okinawa Campaign and China. As a lifelong salesman & entrepreneur, he founded Instant Chrome Automotive Products Company and Interstate Cars in Center, TX. He returned to Amarillo to retire.
Randall loved worldwide traveling by motorhome and ocean cruising, going on over 100 cruises. He was an avid gospel music fan and attended the National Quartet Convention for many years.
Randall had the gift of generosity which led him to partner with many Christian ministries to further the gospel.
Randall was preceded in death by his brothers, Preston, Cliff and Royce; and by his first wife, Billie and second wife, Florene.
He is survived by wife, Joann Garrett, of the home; daughters, Teresa Mihaylov and Susan Wenger and husband Robert; stepsons, Jimmy Williams and wife Carolyn and Joe Williams and wife Laura; his grandchildren, Christy Amason and husband Dennis; Anica Hirschfeld and husband Michael; Ashlin Files and husband Jeff; and Adrian Wemple and wife Madison; his great-grandchildren, Elisabeth, Garrett and Ella Amason; Bentley, Hudson and Cooper Files; Audrey Hirschfeld; and Margot Wemple.
Family suggests memorials to the and Cal Farley's Boys Ranch or favorite charity.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019