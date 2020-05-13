Randall "Randy" Lynn Taylor, 65, of Amarillo died April 17, 2020.
Graveside service will be in 2:30 p.m., May 16, 2020 in Miami Cemetery in Miami, TX. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Randy was born December 2, 1954 in Pampa, TX to Dan and Lois Taylor. Hard working cowboy, truck driver, and a farrier. He loved doing anything that had to do with Rodeo, working cattle, crafts involving western memorabilia, loved his family.
He is preceded in death by mother, Lois Conner; father, (Dan Taylor) and a sister, Rhonda Wofford.
Randy is survived by wife, Doris Taylor of Amarillo, TX; daughter, Kimberly Benge and husband, Brian Benge of Miami; son, Chad Taylor and wife, Melanie of Sherwood, Oregon; daughters, Robin and husband, Steve, Stephanie, Elizabeth and husband, Jose, Brent & Tonya all of California and Tabby of Pennsylvania; sister, Dana Taylor of Albuquerque NM; two brothers, Ken and wife, Mary Taylor of Tyler TX and Ray and wife, Theresa Conner of Snyder TX; 1 niece and 3 nephews, 22 grandchildren, & 9 great grandkids.
The family suggests memorials be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 13 to May 14, 2020