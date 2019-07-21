Guest Book View Sign Service Information BROOKS FUNERAL DIRECTORS - CANYON 1702 5TH AVENUE Canyon , TX 79015 (806)-655-2111 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Brooks Chapel 1702 5TH AVENUE Canyon , TX View Map Service 10:00 AM University Church of Christ Canyon , TX View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM Portales Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Randall Wain Allison (Randy), 61, of Canyon passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his home, resting after his battle with lung cancer.



Services will be 10:00 A.M. (Central Time) Monday, July 22nd at the University Church of Christ in Canyon with David Lough and Tim Myers, officiating. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 P.M. (Mountain Time) at the Portales Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 21 from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Brooks Chapel in Canyon. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors of Canyon.



Randy was born February 1, 1958 in Littlefield, Texas to Ralph and LaDoris (Belcher) Allison delivered by Dr. Jesse Randal Fain. He met Sandra Wilhoit as he was crowned FHA Prince Charming and she, FFA Sweetheart. They were married August 3, 1978.



He worked on the family farm, Roosevelt County Feedlot, Portales Meat Processing, and C&S Oil before receiving his Associate Degree at Eastern New Mexico University in 1979. He worked as draftsman for electrical, civil, structural and architectural firms in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex and Lubbock before earning his Mechanical Engineering degree at Texas Tech University.



His career positions were marked at Southwestern Public Service, Excel Energy, Utility Engineering Corporation, Quixx, Golden Spread Electric Cooperative, and Zachry Engineering. Randy was known as "Mr. Fix-It" with his skills in design, construction, auto mechanics, welding, horticulture, woodworking, and invention.



Randy was a member of the Church of Christ and was honored and blessed to baptize his children when they made their faith choices.



Randy was preceded in death by his son, Zakry in 1993, his father in 2007, father-in-law, E.B. Wilhoit in 2009, mother-in-law, Neva Wilhoit in 2015, grandparents, Ralph and Ola Belcher and Robert and Edith Allison, nephew, Will Hinderliter, and his sister-in-law, Drinda Allison.



Survivors include his wife, Sandi of Canyon; five sons, Randall Zain of Galveston, Seth Monroe of Hollywood, CA, Tanyon Sann and wife Elissa of Amarillo, Mesa Teal and wife Z'Ann of Longview, Treeton Ridge of Malibu, CA; one daughter, Ayse LaNeva Allison of Nashville, TN; a granddaughter, Elliot Cherie Allison, a grandson, Aeson Randall Allison; his mother, Florence LaDoris Good and husband Charles of Elida, NM; one sister, Deborah Kay and husband Mick Trujillo of Abiquiu, NM; his "Irish Twin Brother" Alvin Kent and wife Ruthie of Weatherford; younger brother, Timothy Tadd and wife Jo of Portales, NM; two brothers-in-law, Elwin Berry Wilhoit, Jr. and wife Vicky, Jimmy Wilhoit and wife Connie; four sisters-in-law, Glenda Cross and husband Harold, Lou Hinderliter and husband Danny, Andrea Good, Sheri Chenault and husband Darwin.



The family suggests memorials be to the Allison Children Education Fund at Amarillo National Bank, 806-655-8880, Christian Relief Fund, Box 19670, Amarillo, TX 79114, or to MD Anderson Cancer Center,





