Raul Jesse Resendes
Raul Jesse Resendes, 76, of Stratford died October 29, 2020. A Rosary Service will be held at 6:00 P.M., today, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel in Amarillo, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Cathedral with Father Victor Hugo Andrade as celebrant. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , Amarillo

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
