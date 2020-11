Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ray's life story with friends and family

Share Ray's life story with friends and family

Ray Brandvik, 86, of Gruver died November 5, 2020. . A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Gruver Cemetery in Gruver, TX with Rev. Scott Curry officiating. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Spearman



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store