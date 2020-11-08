1/1
Ray Brandvik
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray Brandvik, 86, of Gruver, Tx passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Gruver Cemetery in Gruver, TX with Rev. Scott Curry officiating. The funeral home in Spearman will be open for viewing/visitation Sunday (11/8/20) 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Spearman. Due to COVID 19 guidelines, we will be practicing social distancing, and occupancy numbers will be limited. Services will be broadcast live on the Boxwell Brothers Facebook page for those who wish to watch. There is a link on the website to access the Facebook page.

Ray was born December 31, 1933, in Hansford County, Tx to Gilbert and Nadine (Frantz) Brandvik. He married Christine Williams on July 23, 1954, on the family farm SW of Gruver, Texas. He loved hunting and fishing, especially with his brothers and Ed Barbour. He led a simple life as a farmer and rancher. He took great pride in his family and community. He was well respected by those who knew him. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gruver, Tx.

Ray is survived by his wife, Christine of the home; daughter, Terry Etling of Gruver, Tx; sons, Jim Brandvik and wife, Laurie, of Pipe Creek, Tx, Ben Brandvik and wife, Sherry, of Spearman, Tx; grandchildren, Christopher Brandvik and wife, Cristen, of San Antonio, Tx, Danielle Herbert and husband, Stephan, of San Antonio, Tx, Lane Brandvik and wife, Ruth, of Tallahassee, Fl and Mica Dodson and husband, Mark, of Perryton, Tx; great-grandchildren, Landon, Allesandra, Katherine, Jimmy, Sage, and Ryder. He is also survived by his brothers Jay Brandvik of Ozark, Ar, and Guy Brandvik and wife, Sue, of Borger, Tx.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Nadine Brandvik, and his brother, Gay Brandvik.

Family requests memorials to be sent to First Baptist Church in Gruver, Texas, Box 608, Gruver, Texas 79040 or Gruver Cemetery Fund, Box 947, Gruver, Texas 79040 or to one's favorite charity.


Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home- Spearman
519 Evans Street
Spearman, TX 79081
(806) 659-3802
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved