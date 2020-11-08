Ray Brandvik, 86, of Gruver, Tx passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Gruver Cemetery in Gruver, TX with Rev. Scott Curry officiating. The funeral home in Spearman will be open for viewing/visitation Sunday (11/8/20) 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Spearman. Due to COVID 19 guidelines, we will be practicing social distancing, and occupancy numbers will be limited. Services will be broadcast live on the Boxwell Brothers Facebook page for those who wish to watch. There is a link on the website to access the Facebook page.Ray was born December 31, 1933, in Hansford County, Tx to Gilbert and Nadine (Frantz) Brandvik. He married Christine Williams on July 23, 1954, on the family farm SW of Gruver, Texas. He loved hunting and fishing, especially with his brothers and Ed Barbour. He led a simple life as a farmer and rancher. He took great pride in his family and community. He was well respected by those who knew him. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gruver, Tx.Ray is survived by his wife, Christine of the home; daughter, Terry Etling of Gruver, Tx; sons, Jim Brandvik and wife, Laurie, of Pipe Creek, Tx, Ben Brandvik and wife, Sherry, of Spearman, Tx; grandchildren, Christopher Brandvik and wife, Cristen, of San Antonio, Tx, Danielle Herbert and husband, Stephan, of San Antonio, Tx, Lane Brandvik and wife, Ruth, of Tallahassee, Fl and Mica Dodson and husband, Mark, of Perryton, Tx; great-grandchildren, Landon, Allesandra, Katherine, Jimmy, Sage, and Ryder. He is also survived by his brothers Jay Brandvik of Ozark, Ar, and Guy Brandvik and wife, Sue, of Borger, Tx.He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Nadine Brandvik, and his brother, Gay Brandvik.Family requests memorials to be sent to First Baptist Church in Gruver, Texas, Box 608, Gruver, Texas 79040 or Gruver Cemetery Fund, Box 947, Gruver, Texas 79040 or to one's favorite charity.