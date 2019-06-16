Ray Linn Hampton passed away on June 4th, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas at the age of 60. Ray was born on October 11th, 1958 to Ruby and Alfred Hampton in Amarillo. Ray was a master carpenter and construction contractor for most of this life. He was well known for his outstanding ability to deliver high-quality carpentry with an amazing attention to detail. He was also an accomplished musician who enjoyed recording in his home studio. He was an avid Cowboys fan that was always waiting for the next Cowboys Super Bowl. Go Cowboys! Ray is survived by his brothers: Allen, and wife Jerri, Kenneth, and Ernest; niece Keli Jones and nephew Scott Hampton; his beloved Australian Shepherd, Coco, and his many, many friends and colleagues. He will be missed by all that knew him. There will be a celebration of Life on Sunday, June 16 from 2 to 4 pm at Coconutz Dive Bar, 3605 Olsen, Amarillo.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 16 to June 17, 2019