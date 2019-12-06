Ray Mendiola, 68, of Amarillo, TX died on 12/3/2019 at BSA Hospital.
Born 1/6/1951 in San Jose, California
He is survived by his wife Gloria Mendiola of Amarillo, Texas the love of his life and his loving doggie companions Chubaca & Buddy. His stepchildren, Diana Veloz, George & Mitsy Veloz, Sylvia & Efren Brito. His step-grandkids, Matt, Divi, Ivy, Loren, Brianna, & Kai and numerous close friends.
In lieu of flowers please donate to www.amarillospcashelter.com with his name in the special instructions box.
Memorial services will be at 2 PM, Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel in Amarillo.
View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019