Ray Mendiola

Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
Obituary
Ray Mendiola, 68, of Amarillo, TX died on 12/3/2019 at BSA Hospital.

Born 1/6/1951 in San Jose, California

He is survived by his wife Gloria Mendiola of Amarillo, Texas the love of his life and his loving doggie companions Chubaca & Buddy. His stepchildren, Diana Veloz, George & Mitsy Veloz, Sylvia & Efren Brito. His step-grandkids, Matt, Divi, Ivy, Loren, Brianna, & Kai and numerous close friends.

In lieu of flowers please donate to www.amarillospcashelter.com with his name in the special instructions box.

Memorial services will be at 2 PM, Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel in Amarillo.

View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
