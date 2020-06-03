Ray T. Hernandez, a life-long resident of Amarillo, Tx, died unexpectedly on May 2,2020 at the age of 54 at his home.



Ray is survived by his son Justin Hernandez, and daughters Heather Hernandez, Hannah Raye Hernandez, Hayden Hernandez and 3 grandchildren. Brothers, Rick Hernandez, Joe Hernandez, John Hernandez. Sisters, Rachel Hernandez and M'air Hernandez. He is predeceased by his mother, Sophia Hernandez, his father Jesse Hernandez, and brother Jessy Hernandez Jr.



Ray was born in Memphis, Texas on January 16, 1966. Ray was a devoted father and an avid revolving inventor and restored and collected antiques. He was a spiritual man. He will be missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.



A memorial service is scheduled for 10:00am on June 5th, 2020 at Angel Funeral Home at 2209 S. Arthur St, Amarillo, TX. 79103. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered.



