Raymond Clayton Freeman, 86, of Amarillo walked into the arms of Jesus on November 10, 2020. Funeral services are 2:00 PM Saturday at Cox-Rowley Funeral home, 4180 Canyon Drive with Pastor Scott Higginbotham officiating. Raymond will be available for Viewing on Friday November 13, 2020 from 12:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Raymond was born July 9, 1934 in Canadian, Texas to Alfred and Lucille Freeman. As a boy Raymond went to the Maverick Boys Club. He was a talented basketball and hand ball player. He was married to his sweet wife, Lyda, on April 22, 1960 in Amarillo and they spent 54 wonderful years together. Raymond retired from Plains Chevrolet in 2004 after 55 years of service; He loved cars. He was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church in Amarillo and loved the Lord. Raymond enjoyed golf, his bowling league and playing pinochle with his friends. He also enjoyed traveling and going on car rides. Raymond was quite the joker and always loved to kid around. If Raymond loved you, you had a nickname. He was preceded in death by his parents; Wife, Lyda Freeman; and one step-daughter, Suzanne Malloy. Survivors include two daughters, Gina Freeman of Abilene and Valerie Howard and her husband Nathan of Burleson, Texas; one son, Allen Freeman and his wife Deanna of Holland, Ohio; one sister, Bernice Johnson of Edmond, Oklahoma; eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Rochelle Simpson for her wonderful care and love. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Temple Baptist Church, 3208 S. Van Buren St. Amarillo, TX 79109.