Raymond Conrad
1937 - 2020
Raymond Conrad passed away on November 27, 2020 at the age of 83.

A private family burial will be conducted by Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Panhandle. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Raymond was born November 19, 1937 in Amarillo to Leo and Louise Conrad. The family then moved to Claude where he attended Claude Schools and graduated high school from Price College in 1956. Raymond then served two years in the United States Army in New York, where he met his wife Joan. They married in 1962 and spent the next 58 1/2 years farming in Claude, Texas and other places. Raymond was a member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Panhandle.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a baby brother Robert Leo Conrad.

Survivors include beloved wife, Joan of Claude; brother, Glenn Conrad and wife Anne of Claude; sister, Carolyn Sparks and husband Stan of Amarillo; many nieces; one nephew; many great nieces and nephews; six great-great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers his memory may be honored with a gift to St. Theresa's Catholic Church, PO Box 366, Panhandle, Texas 79068, Make-A-Wish, 1600 South Coulter Ste. 100, Amarillo, Texas 79106 or to a favorite charity.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
