Raymond Eugene Rich (Butch Kneeland) died Monday August 12, 2019. Services will be held 9:30 Friday morning at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel. Graveside service will be held at 3pm at the Liberal City Cemetery in Liberal Ks.



Butch was born February 12, 1940 to Alice and Baron Rich in Liberal Kansas. He attended Liberal High School. In 1959 he went on to pursue a music career. Butch began Playing with the Flores Family and this sparked a lifelong obsession of music. Butch was a very gifted musician for 60+ years. His Talents included playing the guitar, harmonica, bass and he was also a singer. Butch sang with collaborated with popular musicians such as Charley Pride, Wanda Jackson, Roy Clark and Buck Owens. He also opened for Merle Haggard.



Butch met the love of his life, Patricia in Liberal, KS, while they played in separate bands. They married on July 18, 1992 in Hooker OK in Patricia mother's backyard. in. They were the lead musicians for the "Kickshiker" Band. Butch owned and operated the Kickshicker Club in Liberal for 21 years. He was a jokester, a wonderful entertainer and had a very big heart.



Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Grandpa, Papa Jesse Ponting and Stubb Ponting.



He is survived by his wife, two sons, Mark Kneeland and Curtis and his wife Cara Rich; two daughters, Mona Riddle and her husband Brian and Debbie Furr; 11 grand children and 13 great grandchildren.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Flores family for the love and care they provided.





