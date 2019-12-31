Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Raymond Hampton. View Sign Service Information Carmichael Whatley Funeral Directors - Pampa 600 N Ward Pampa , TX 79065 (806)-665-2323 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Raymond Hampton, 94, of Pampa passed away on December 29, 2019 in Pampa.



Memorial services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, January 2, 2020 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ruby Moultrie, pastor, officiating. Private burial will be at Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.



Ray was born March 22, 1925 in Vernon to Raymond and Lucille Hampton. He graduated from Vernon High School in 1941 at the age of 16 and he graduated from the University of Texas at 18. He completed medical school at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in 1946. Dr. Hampton came to Pampa in 1949 to go to work for Dr. Frank Kelley, where his career began. Shortly after he began working, in 1950, he was called into the US Navy to serve 2 years in the Korean Conflict. On February 23, 1951, he married Harriet McPhail in Marshall, Texas. They returned to Pampa in 1952 where he started the Medical and Surgical Clinic until he retired in January of 2000.



Through the years he was a member of Texas Medical Association, American Academy of Family Physicians, Top of Texas Medical Society, and a long-time member of First United Methodist Church. He also served 12 years on the Pampa Independent School District Board and the Pampa Library Board for 18 years. Dr. Hampton enjoyed golfing, snow skiing, and traveling. He will be missed by his family and friends.



Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Harriet of the home; 3 sons, Dr. R. Moss Hampton and wife Denise of Spicewood, William Madison Hampton and wife Sandra of San Antonio, and Dr. David M. Hampton and wife Jennifer of Pampa; 10 grandchildren, Claire DeVilder and husband C.J., Ann Marie Hampton, Coleman Hampton and wife Marianna, Hunter Hampton and wife Sydney, Michael Hampton and wife Carolyn, Connor Hampton, Halle Hampton, Rachel Cocek and husband Adam, Charles Hampton, and Hank Hampton; and 8 great grandchildren.



Memorials can be sent to Friends of the Library, PO Box 146, Pampa, Texas 79066.



