Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Trinity Worship in Childress, TX with Rev. Ronnie Shoffner presiding.
Raymond was born on December 5, 1956 to Margarito and Dominga (Vitela) Hernandez in CeeVee, TX. He enjoyed fishing, drawing, and many other creative arts and crafts.
He is survived by son, Jeremy Carlos Hernandez and Liz Park of Amarillo, TX; two daughters, Erica Beth "Pumkin" of Pampa, TX; Lisa Ann "Precious" DeWitt and husband Rusty of Pampa, TX; two grandsons, Kolton Hernandez of Amarillo, TX; Preston Stroud of Pampa, TX; four granddaughters, Priscilla Hernandez of Pampa, TX; Addison Hernandez of Pampa, TX; Jymma Hernandez of Pampa, TX; Whitlee DeWitt of Adrian, MO; three brothers, Johnny and wife Vivian Hernandez of Collinsville, TX; Bobby and wife Patricia Hernandez of Childress, TX; Charlie Hernandez of Collinsville, TX; three sisters, Rosie and husband David Abrego of Collinsville, TX; Mary Ragsdale of Collinsville, TX; Betty Hernandez of Gainesville, TX; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Johnson Funeral Home - Childress
307 Avenue C NW
Childress, TX 79201
940-937-3646
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019