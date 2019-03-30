Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Raymond was born on December 5, 1956 to Margarito and Dominga (Vitela) Hernandez in CeeVee, TX. He enjoyed fishing, drawing, and many other creative arts and crafts.



He is survived by son, Jeremy Carlos Hernandez and Liz Park of Amarillo, TX; two daughters, Erica Beth "Pumkin" of Pampa, TX; Lisa Ann "Precious" DeWitt and husband Rusty of Pampa, TX; two grandsons, Kolton Hernandez of Amarillo, TX; Preston Stroud of Pampa, TX; four granddaughters, Priscilla Hernandez of Pampa, TX; Addison Hernandez of Pampa, TX; Jymma Hernandez of Pampa, TX; Whitlee DeWitt of Adrian, MO; three brothers, Johnny and wife Vivian Hernandez of Collinsville, TX; Bobby and wife Patricia Hernandez of Childress, TX; Charlie Hernandez of Collinsville, TX; three sisters, Rosie and husband David Abrego of Collinsville, TX; Mary Ragsdale of Collinsville, TX; Betty Hernandez of Gainesville, TX; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.





Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Trinity Worship in Childress, TX with Rev. Ronnie Shoffner presiding.

