Memorial services will be at 2:00 P.M., Friday, October 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Born April 29, 1941 in Ft. Worth, TX. Passed October 8, 2019 in Amarillo, TX. 1958 graduate of Amarillo High School. Started his State Farm career in 1968, was an agent for 47 years. He sang with the Revelations Gospel Quartet for several years, as well as for multitudes of funeral services around the area.
Proceeded in death by his parents, Raymond and Beth Jones; and nephew, Ray Jones and wife Judy Jones. Survived by his son, Kevin Jones and wife LeAnn; daughter, Karen Jones; grandchildren, Lindsey Smith and husband Matt, Scott Jones and fiance Shannon Rogers, Kati Cline, and Allison Havens and husband Brant; great-grandchildren, Emilee, Aubree and Brady Smith; Cal and Judah Havens; and Caison Oswalt; brother, Gary Jones and wife Nancy; and niece, Anjanette Ibison and husband Eric, and son Derek.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019