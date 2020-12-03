Raymond Shirley "Skeeter" Kiser, 89, went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Houston, Missouri.



Skeeter was born in Texline, Texas, on May 25, 1931, to Raymond Parker and Ellen Louise (Shirley) Kiser.



He grew up in Texline and as a boy, attended school in a one room school house in Felt, Oklahoma. As a young man, Skeeter and his buddies worked on many ranches in the area. Skeeter was drafted in 1951 into the United States Army and served in the Korean War until he was honorably discharged on March 3, 1953. Skeeter met his wife, Donna Jean Ballard, at the drive-in picture show in Dumas, while she was working in the concession stand. They were married on May 11, 1956, in Dumas, Texas. They spent the next 64 years making their home in Moore County and raising their two children, LuAnn and Charlie.



Skeeter worked for Colorado Interstate Gas as a welder and ran cattle for the Mesa Ranch, outside of Dumas. Skeeter retired from Colorado Interstate in 1994, moving his family back to Dumas in 1998.



Skeeter was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dumas. He was a beloved father and grandfather who enjoyed his granddaughters and all of their events growing up. He was most proud of his five great-grandkids. He enjoyed golfing, riding a good horse, and yelling at the Dallas Cowboys on TV.



He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Harley Kiser, sister-in-law Catherine Kiser, son-in-law Steve Shields, and in-laws James & Dorothy Ballard.



Skeeter is survived by his wife of 64 years, Donna Jean Kiser of Dumas, Texas; daughter LuAnn Shields of Pringle, Texas; son Jerry Don "Charlie" Kiser and wife Nanelle of Cabool, Missouri; four granddaughters - Jenna Beth Kiser of Cabool, Missouri, Tabatha Jones and husband Matt of Bowie, Texas, Josie Holt and husband Brad of Gruver, Texas, and Tara Ellis and husband Kris of Frisco, Texas; five great-grandchildren - Baker Jones, Bailor Holt, Bowen Ellis, Merritt Holt, & Benton Jones; brother Jake Kiser of Arizona; sister-in-law Edna Whitecotton and husband Lee Royce of Bullard, Texas; and numerous family, friends, & neighbors.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in honor of Skeeter to the Moore County Senior Citizens Center, 701 16th Street, Dumas, Texas or to the First Baptist Church of Dumas, Texas.



A memorial will be planned, at a later date, for friends and family, when we can all safely get together. Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Family Funeral Home of Houston, MO.



