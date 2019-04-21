Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R.D. Jones. View Sign

R.D. Jones, 93, of Lenexa, Kansas, and formerly of Amarillo, Texas, entered heaven on Sunday, April 14, 2019. He passed from this earth in his home, having been with family all day Saturday. Dad was born on May 16, 1925 to Daniel and Maude (Williams) Jones in Estelline, Texas, to a home of meager means. His dad repaired railroad tracks as a crew foreman, working hard to provide a modest income for the family.Dad served our country during World War II in the Fifth Ranger Battalion (U.S. Army), landing on Omaha Beach several days after D-Day. During the war, he fought through France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany, and Austria in Patton's army . After the war, he met Virginia Allene Woodward at North Texas Teachers' College, where they fell head over heals for each other. They married on September 1, 1946 and made their home in Turkey, Texas. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Memphis, Texas, where Dad became a postal clerk and then a bank teller.In 1952, Dad answered a call to ministry and began a 37-year career in Music and Education Ministry in the Texas Panhandle. He served in the First Baptist Churches of Memphis, Dalhart, and Perryton, where he touched hundreds of lives for Christ in his gentle way. He retired from ministry in Perryton in 1989. He and Mom moved to Amarillo, Texas, where they lived before moving in 2016 to Lenexa to be near family.R.D. is survived in this world by son Edwin L. Jones (Ann) of Carrollton, TX; son Curtis N. Jones (Sarah) of Lenexa, KS; grandsons David C. Jones (Elizabeth) of Fairbanks, AK; Brian D. Jones of Boston, MA; and Garret N. Jones (Lauren) of Alameda, CA; and granddaughter Ruschelle D. Gunlock (Cody) of Gardner, KS; and four great grandchildren. Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, his mother Maude, father Daniel, and sisters Clara Sullivan and Dorothy Brantley.The funeral will be graveside on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Overland Park, Kansas.Memorials may be sent to the First Baptist Church of Perryton, Texas or the First Baptist Church of Amarillo, Texas.

