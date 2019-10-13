Guest Book View Sign Service Information Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery 5740 West 19th Street Lubbock , TX 79407 (806)-791-6200 Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca "Becky" Troxel Rankin, beloved wife, Mama, and MeeMaw, received her wings and joined the Lord on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Becky was born to Algy John and Jessie Dean Troxel on August 18, 1926 in Eldorado, Kansas. Rebecca moved with her father to Borger, Texas in 1932 and attended grades 1-12 in Phillips, Texas, graduating in 1943. While working for Phillips Petroleum Company, she met the love of her life, E. E. "Gene" Rankin, and they were married on February 3, 1951. Gene's job at Phillips afforded Becky the opportunity to happily live her life's dream of devoting herself to her family and church. Her passion for these loves was reflected by the activities she involved herself in throughout her life. Becky's participation in the church was multifaceted. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, was actively involved in UMW and received great satisfaction from teaching Sunday School. Other activities include her leadership roles in the PTA, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. Becky was a masterful cook, and she used this as a catalyst to bring her family and friends together for Sunday dinner celebrations as well as special holiday gatherings where fun, food and fellowship was the norm. In addition to her commitment to church and family and her love for cooking, Becky also thoroughly enjoyed watching sports (especially women's basketball) gardening, traveling, and reading. Fondly known as Becky Bird, she will always be remembered for her incredibly sweet, loving and kind nature, sense of humor, infectious laughter, and love of family. Those who knew her well will remember her infamous nose wiggle and the hilarity it generated. There are no words to adequately express how deeply this wonderful soul will be missed. Survivors include her loving husband, Gene, of Lubbock; son Scott Rankin of Amarillo; daughter's Jill Schneider of Lubbock; and Debra Rankin of Austin. Nieces Sharon Knight of Oregon, Illnois; Patricia and Bob Anderson of Wichita, Kansas; and Karen and Ted Wimberley of Eagle Lake. Grandchildren include Erica Rankin of Las Vegas, Nevada; Ryan Schneider and Kellyn Schneider of Lubbock; and Haley Schneider of Santa Barbara, California. Funeral services will be held at the First United Methodist Church Bowman Chapel in Lubbock at 9:00 AM on October 15. Grave Side services will be held at the Westlawn Cemetery in Borger at 3:00 pm on October 15. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, the South Plains SPCA, or the Humane Society of West Texas. Online condolences may be offered on our website at

