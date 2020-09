Rebecca Lee Powell, 72, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away August 23, 2020. Rebecca was born in Amarillo, Texas on July 4th, 1948. She was the youngest child of Charles and Nina Wells. She graduated Palo Duro High School in 1967. She lived in Amarillo until moving to Overland Park in 2017. She is survived by her son Gary Powell of Leawood, Kansas.To leave fond memories and condolences for the family, visit www.johnsoncountychapel.com