Rebecca Leigh Fithen, age 12, ascended to heaven on May 20, 2019. She was born on February 13, 2007 and was a 6th grade student at Bonham Middle School. Our angel was a beautiful soul with a sweet and kind heart who loved all animals, especially her new German Shepherd puppy, Bella. She loved to take Bella on walks, and give her baths. Rebecca wanted to be a veterinarian when she grew up, so she could love and care for animals. Rebecca loved mermaids and unicorns, and her favorite color was purple. She was also learning to play the cello. She loved the cartoon SpongeBob Squarepants and her favorite line from the show was "that's not my wallet." Rebecca is survived by many loving family members; her mother, Dawn Fithen; Grandparents James and Frieda Lehner; Uncle Jimmy and Aunt Lisa, Uncle Gary and Aunt Stephanie all of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Uncle Mike of Peoria, Illinois; Grandparents Johnny and Lea Fithen, Grandparents Phyllis and Larry Pettit and Grandmother Denice Horowitz, Uncle Royce and Aunt Michelle, and Uncle Ryan, all of Amarillo, Texas. Rebecca had many cousins residing in Amarillo, Albuquerque, Colorado, Tennessee, and California. Memorial Services to celebrate Rebecca's life will be held on Friday, May 31st at 10:00am at Daniels Family Funerals and Cremation 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque. Interment to follow immediately at Gate of Heaven Cemetery at 7999 Wyoming NE in Albuquerque. Family requests any donations in Rebecca's honor and remembrance be made to the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society in Amarillo, TX or Animal Humane Society in Albuquerque, NM. She would be delighted to know donations could benefit the lives of many. To view information or leave a condolence please visit

