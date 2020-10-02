Reed Carr Echols, long time resident of Pampa, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Lubbock, at the age of 96, surrounded by beloved family members.
Services will be 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Pampa with John Curry officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors. Livestreaming will be available on the First United Methodist Church Facebook page.
Reed born in Crowell on June 5, 1924. She was the oldest of 3 children born to Allen and Edna Hunter Sanders. She grew up in Crowell and married Fred J. Carr, Jr. in 1945 and they had 4 children together. Fred died of polio in 1954. Reed later married Robert B. Echols, Sr. in 1959 and they were blessed with 2 more children.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. Reed was known and recognized for her dedication and support of her community. She was involved in multiple charitable organizations in Pampa during her many years here including Meals on Wheels, Good Samaritan, and United Way. Reed always had a "can-do" spirit and a positive outlook on life. She will be remembered for her unending kindness.
She was preceded in death by her 2 brothers, Hardy Sanders and John Sanders; her husband, Robert B. Echols, Sr.; and 2 sons, David Allen Carr and John Neill Carr.
Reed is survived by her daughter, Susan Stiggins (Dirk) of Bellaire; 3 sons, Mike Carr (Janice) of Hereford, Robert Echols, Jr. (Janel) of Pierre, South Dakota , and Steven Echols of Pampa; 12 beloved grandchildren, Julie Tietz (Greg), Monica Stiggins (Alan), Greg Stiggins (Aimee), Jeff Stiggins (Amber), Jessica Bowley (Dewayne), Kristina Ellis (Joseph), David J. Carr (Penny), Ryan Carr (Kimberli), Andrew Carr (Laura), Stewart Carr (Skyler), Russell Carr (Lindsay), and Austin Reed Echols; and 21 beautiful great-grandchildren.
The family is so thankful for the devoted staff of Sister's Loving Arms in Lubbock where Reed resided for the last two years and the gentle care shown by the nurses of Hospice of Lubbock in her final days, especially when COVID-19 made visits from her family more difficult.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to one of the charitable organizations in Pampa, the First United Methodist Church, PO Box 1981, Pampa, TX 79065, or a charity of your choosing.
