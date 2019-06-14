Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reed McDonald. View Sign Service Information BROOKS FUNERAL DIRECTORS - CANYON 1702 5TH AVENUE Canyon , TX 79015 (806)-655-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Reed McDonald, 85, of Happy passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Happy Cemetery with Bob Miller, pastor of Crossroads Country Church and Dr. Rick Shaw, pastor of First Baptist Church of Happy, officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Happy's Memorial Chapel. Viewing will be in Happy's Memorial Chapel.



Reed McDonald was born on August 14, 1933 in Canyon to Angus and Ova Mae Reed McDonald. He married Joan Ratjen on September 5, 1952 in Tulia. He was Deputy and Chief Deputy for the Randall County Sheriffs Department for thirty years. He was a member of the Chief Deputy's Association of Texas, Happy Senior Citizens, and the First Baptist Church of Happy. Reed served as City Commissioner and Happy Mayor from 1988 to 1996. He served as an investigator for Randall County District Attorneys Office for two years, retiring in 1991. He received numerous citations and commendations for Outstanding Law Enforcement Service. After retirement, Reed had a cattle trucking business partnership, McDonald-Bryan Trucking. He enjoyed fishing, traveling and woodworking in his shop and was an avid fan of WTAMU Lady Buffs Softball.



Reed was preceded in death by his parents, his wife in 2006, a son-in-law, and two grandsons. Survivors include two daughters, Debi Adams and Glen Hamlin of Amarillo and Donna Foster of Lubbock; two sons, Terry McDonald and wife, Debbie of Amarillo and Kelly McDonald and wife, Latischia of Damon; nine grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren.



The family suggests memorials be to the Lady Buff Softball Scholarship, please make checks to the WTAMU Foundation, WTAMU Box 60766, Canyon, Texas 79016, note in memo: in memory of Reed McDonald; the First Baptist Church of Happy, PO Box 95, Happy, Texas 79042; or to the Happy Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 216, Happy, Texas 79042.





