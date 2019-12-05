Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina L. (Bearden) Keeling. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Regina L. (Bearden) Keeling 80, of Amarillo died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in Amarillo.



Services will be at 10 AM Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel. Graveside services will be at 2 PM Saturday at Childress Cemetery in Childress. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.



Mrs. Keeling was born on April 30, 1939 in Childress. She moved to Amarillo more than 40 years ago from Childress. She worked at Walmart in the bakery and as a greeter for several years. She was a diligent, hard-working wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She never complained and was always putting others before herself.



She was preceded in death by the love of her life, David Wallace Keeling in 2004.



Survivors include, one daughter, Ginger Johnson and her companion, George of Amarillo; two sons Grant Keeling and Greg Keeling and his companion Holly, all of Amarillo; one sister, Louine Keeling of Princeton; 8 grandchildren, Todd, Tiff, Brad, Casey, Melody, Aaron, Braedon and Emma and seven great-grandchildren, Shay Drake, Junior, Dakota, Skyla, Kiera and Kyler.





