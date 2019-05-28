Rena Joyce Cathey (1945 - 2019)
  • "My condolences to the family on the loss of your loved one...."
    - LF
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM
LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel
Rena Joyce (Jones) Cathey, 73, of Amarillo Texas, joined her Lord and Savior on May 25, 2019. Rena was born in Ainsworth, Nebraska on June 18, 1945 to Merle and Lois (Bejot) Jones.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 in LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. Amarillo services are under the personal care of LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Funeral Directors. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth, Nebraska. Interment will follow at Ainsworth Cemetery.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 28 to May 30, 2019
