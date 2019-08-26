Reta Kay (Hunt) Gumper of Amarillo died August 22, 2019. Graveside service will be held 1 pm Tuesday Aug. 27 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Mclean TX. The Family will receive friends, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 from 6pm-7:30pm. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage.
Reta was born July 11, 1944 to Perry and Florence Hunt in VanPort OR. She graduated from Palo Duro High School in 1964. She worked for 35 years at the Tascosa Country Club. She was a spunky woman. All the neighborhood children loved her. She always spoiled them. She had a big heart for children. Reta spent many years teaching Sunday school classes at the Salvation Army church.
Reta was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Eddie Hunt; one niece, Camala Hunt-Smith; and all of her aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her brother, Cal and his wife Shirley Benton Hunt; one nephew, Steven Hunt; and a niece, Christie Hunt.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019