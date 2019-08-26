Reta Kay (Hunt) Gumper (1944 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reta Kay (Hunt) Gumper.
Service Information
Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo
2800 South Osage
Amarillo, TX
79103
(806)-374-1500
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Mclean, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Reta Kay (Hunt) Gumper of Amarillo died August 22, 2019. Graveside service will be held 1 pm Tuesday Aug. 27 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Mclean TX. The Family will receive friends, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 from 6pm-7:30pm. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage.

Reta was born July 11, 1944 to Perry and Florence Hunt in VanPort OR. She graduated from Palo Duro High School in 1964. She worked for 35 years at the Tascosa Country Club. She was a spunky woman. All the neighborhood children loved her. She always spoiled them. She had a big heart for children. Reta spent many years teaching Sunday school classes at the Salvation Army church.

Reta was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Eddie Hunt; one niece, Camala Hunt-Smith; and all of her aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her brother, Cal and his wife Shirley Benton Hunt; one nephew, Steven Hunt; and a niece, Christie Hunt.

logo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
bullet Salvation Army bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.